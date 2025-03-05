Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: 30-yr-old slips off 1st floor balcony, dies of highrise

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2025 06:20 AM IST

Police said that the staff of the highrise rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead

Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old man allegedly slipped from the first floor common area balcony of a highrise in Indirapuram and died early Tuesday, police said, adding that he was in inebriated condition when the incident took place.

The deceased was identified as Shubham Sharma, an executive at a Noida firm who had returned late at night from work. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo (representational))
The deceased was identified as Shubham Sharma, an executive at a Noida firm who had returned late at night from work. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo (representational))

Officers said that the deceased was identified as Shubham Sharma, an executive at a Noida firm who had returned late at night from work.

“He stayed alone at a third floor flat of the Windsor society in Indirapuram and had returned late to the highrise on Monday. Instead of going to his flat, he moved to the first floor common area. Sitting on the balcony, he slipped to the ground around 3am,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Indirapuram circle, Abhishek Srivastava.

Police said that the staff of the highrise rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

“The man could not maintain balance and fell off the first floor. This fact was ascertained through CCTV footage, and there is no criminal activity involved behind the incident,” the ACP added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On