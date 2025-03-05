Ghaziabad: 30-yr-old slips off 1st floor balcony, dies of highrise
Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old man allegedly slipped from the first floor common area balcony of a highrise in Indirapuram and died early Tuesday, police said, adding that he was in inebriated condition when the incident took place.
Officers said that the deceased was identified as Shubham Sharma, an executive at a Noida firm who had returned late at night from work.
“He stayed alone at a third floor flat of the Windsor society in Indirapuram and had returned late to the highrise on Monday. Instead of going to his flat, he moved to the first floor common area. Sitting on the balcony, he slipped to the ground around 3am,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Indirapuram circle, Abhishek Srivastava.
Police said that the staff of the highrise rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.
“The man could not maintain balance and fell off the first floor. This fact was ascertained through CCTV footage, and there is no criminal activity involved behind the incident,” the ACP added.
