Ghaziabad: 34-year-old man found with his throat slit in Khoda, friend arrested

A 34-year-old man was found murdered in his house in Khoda’s Saraswati Vhar residential pocket on Tuesday morning, said senior police officers, adding that they have arrested a friend of the victim on charges of murder late Tuesday evening. Police at the scene of crime in Saraswati Vihar, Khoda, on Tuesday morning. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The arrested suspect was identified as Mohammad Salman, who belongs to Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, and police said he admitted to the crime during questioning.

According to police, they received information about the body on the emergency helpline 112 on Tuesday morning.

“We were told that a man’s body was found in a house in Saraswati Vihar pocket in Khoda. He was later identified as Jasvir Singh, who hailed from Rajasthan. We reached the spot and found Singh’s body with the throat slit,” said Swatanra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram.

Singh’s family said he was staying alone in Khoda since the past several years and worked as an air-conditioner technician.

“Ravi, one of his friends, had come to visit Jasvir on Tuesday morning and he was shocked to see him dead in his room. He later informed us and police were also called. Jasvir worked as AC technician and two of his elder sisters are married,” said Pankaj Rana, Singh’s brother-in-law.

Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon), said the body was sent for autopsy and an FIR of murder was registered at Khoda police station.

“Salman was seen in the footage taken from a nearby CCTV camera. He was the last man to come out of victim house late Monday night. We picked him up for questioning and he admitted to the murder. He told police that the Singh had called him to his house and forced him to pay ₹1,000 for purchasing liquor,” said ACP Singh.

The ACP said after Salman paid him, the victim bought and consumed liquor and again demanded ₹1,000 from Salman.

“When Salman refused, Singh started beating him up. In the scuffle, Salman caught hold of a grinding stone and hit Singh on his head. Further, he took a kitchen knife from the house and slit the victim’s throat. Salman has been arrested for murder,” said the ACP.