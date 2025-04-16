Ghaziabad: 39-year-old killed over property dispute

Ghaziabad: A 39-year-old man was allegedly hammered to death by his 23-year-old relative at Rafiqabad, Ghaziabad, near National Highway – 9 on Tuesday afternoon, officers said, adding that they also seized a used cartridge from the crime scene and suspect that the victim was also shot during the incident. Locals alerted the police, and Talib was taken into custody, the officer said, adding that the victim family told police that they would soon give a police complaint. (Representational image)

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station area around 1.30pm. Police identified the victim as Dasna resident Mohammad Afzal and the suspect as Mohammad Talib, his nephew and a resident of nearby Mayur Vihar Colony.

“Suspect Talib was taken into custody soon after the incident. Talib’s father and the victim were having a dispute related to a plot of land in Dasna. So, the two families had been in dispute over the property. To talk about the issue, Talib called up Afzal at his workshop in Rafiqabad which is also near Dasna,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwary.

Police said Talib runs a small workshop to make masonry tools.

“At the workshop, the suspect and the victim had some heated exchange of words, leading to the murder. During the initial probe, it appeared that a hammer was used to land blows on the head of the victim. We also recovered a .315 caliber cartridge from the scene of the crime. It is suspected that a gunshot was fired. The cause of death will be known through autopsy, and it will also reveal if there was any gunshot injury as well,” the DCP added.

Locals alerted the police, and Talib was taken into custody, the officer said, adding that the victim family told police that they would soon give a police complaint.