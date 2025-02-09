Ghaziabad: 5 held over road rage outside banquet hall

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested five people from two groups after they allegedly attacked each other with rods and sticks, besides pelting stones during a road rage incident outside a banquet hall that left two cars damaged in Rafiqabad near National Highway 9 late Friday night, officers said. Police arrested Irfan, 43, and Faizan, 18, from the first group, which was in a Scorpio, and Imran, 35, Amir, 31, and Arshlam, 22, from the second group which was in a Wagon-R car over the incident. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Taking cognisance of the incident, police registered a first information report at Masuri police station against nearly 10 unidentified people, apart from the five identified suspects.

The incident took place around 9pm as men from the two groups damaged each other’s Scorpio SUV and a Wagon-R car over passage of cars on the road outside the banquet hall, officers added.

“A police patrol team arriving at the spot found that the two groups were attacking each other and continued to do so even amid police presence. They also damaged each other’s cars... Police took cognisance and registered an FIR, naming men from the two groups. Five persons were arrested,” said Shweta Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The FIR was registered on Saturday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(2) (rioting), 131 (assault or use of criminal force to any person otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) at Masuri police station.

“They had come to the banquet hall to attend a wedding and clashed with each other over the issue of passage of their cars. An investigation is on in the case,” the ACP added.