Ghaziabad: At least 94,920 property owners who failed to pay property tax for financial year 2024-25 may face action by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, officials said on Monday, adding that the civic body is yet to recover ₹40-45 crore revenue. Property tax includes three components: house tax, water tax, and sewage/drainage tax. Officials said that they assessed 452,000 properties including 51,856 commercial properties. Ghaziabad: 94k property tax defaulters may face action

The Ghaziabad municipal body’s incoming revenue from property tax for FY 2024-25 was ₹350 crore, higher than ₹294.95 crore in 2023-24, ₹206.67 crore in 2022-23, and ₹175.47 crore in 2021-22.

“Now that these 90,000 odd property holders have defaulted, they will be required to pay 12% interest on the due amount from April 1. Further, we may seal the premises or disconnect water and sewer connections of those who regularly default,” said Sanjeev Singh, the corporation’s chief tax assessment officer.

“In FY 2025-26, if the property tax is paid between April 1 and July 31, the property owner will get a rebate of 20% on the tax amount. The rebate will be 10% from August 1 to September 30, and 5% if tax is paid between October 1 and November 30. There will be no rebate thereafter,” Sinha added.

Last Friday, the civic body approved a budget of ₹3,722 crore — the highest ever — in its executive committee meeting, and officials promised more infrastructure development. In 2022-23, the budget was ₹1,417 crore, increased to ₹1,684 crores in 2023-24 and further to ₹2,465 crore in 2024-25, officials said.