Ghaziabad: Armed bikers rob petrol-pump manager of 9.5 lakhs

The manager of a petrol pump in Raj Nagar Extension was allegedly robbed of ₹9.5 lakh by two armed bikers in Raj Nagar on Monday afternoon, police said. Two men riding a bike, both wearing helmets, suddenly intercepted the manager near Sector 2 and allegedly pointed pistols, unlocked his two-wheeler’s storage space and pulled out the cash bag. (Sakib Ali/HT Phot)

The incident took place between 12.02pm and 12.10pm when Mayank Rajput, 45, was going on his bike to a bank in Raj Nagar to deposit the petrol pump’s cash collection. However, his bike was intercepted by another bike near Raj Nagar Sector 2, police said.

“Two men on a bike, both wearing helmets, suddenly intercepted me near Sector 2. They pointed pistols at me, unlocked my two-wheeler’s storage space and pulled out the cash bag. Then they fled. The incident was over in two or three minutes. The incident took place before onlookers who were standing some distance away. The two robbers were 25-28 years old and spoke in a local dialect,” Rajput said.

The distance between Raj Nagar Extension and Raj Nagar is 3.5 kilometres.

Rajput informed the police after which senior officers reached the spot and questioned him. “We have registered a first information report at Kavi Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code Section 392 (robbery) and four teams are trying to trace the suspects. It seems they had knowledge about Rajput’s movement to the bank and followed him. They cornered him in an area where there are few people during peak summer afternoon,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar circle).