Ghaziabad: BCA student shot while making reels; friend arrested

A 21-year-old BCA student was arrested on Thursday after his illegally procured gun allegedly discharged accidentally, injuring his friend while they were filming short videos in their Toyota Hyryder SUV on Wednesday afternoon near Mohan Nagar in Sahibabad, police said. The suspect Anmol Chaudhary, 21 in custody. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to senior officers, five friends—students of BCA at a college in Sahibabad—were shooting videos when the gun went off unintentionally. The group is aged between 20 and 22 years, police added.

The injured man was identified as Rishabh Chaudhary, 21, while the suspect was identified as Anmol Chaudhary, 21. Both are residents of Raj Nagar Extension.

“After their classes, the five friends were in Rishabh’s Toyota Hyryder, making reels. Suddenly, a gun went off accidentally from the rear seat, striking Rishabh in the shoulder before exiting through the window glass. Rishabh allegedly lost consciousness after sustaining the gunshot wound, and his friends rushed him to a private hospital in the Sihani Gate police station area. However, they did not inform the police,” said Shweta Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sahibabad.

Yadav further mentioned that the police were later notified by the hospital, as is required in medico-legal cases.

“The injured man is still receiving treatment, and Anmol Chaudhary has been arrested. The three other friends who were present in the car provided statements confirming that the gun belonged to Anmol, and it went off accidentally,” Yadav added.

Police said Anmol was seated directly behind Rishabh when the gun discharged, striking Rishabh in the shoulder.

An FIR was registered under Section 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (acts endangering life and personal safety of others) and provisions of the Arms Act at Sahibabad police station against Anmol Chaudhary.

The FIR further states that Chaudhary helped police recover the weapon—a .315-caliber illegally procured gun—from the bushes near the Hindon river overbridge, where he had thrown it after Rishabh was injured.

The FIR also mentioned that when asked to produce the weapon’s license, Chaudhary was unable to do so.