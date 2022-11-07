Ghaziabad boy dies of bullet injuries, two suspects on the run

Ghaziabad: An 18-year-old boy died of gunshot injuries while he was out with his two friends to make a social media reel in Ghaziabad on Saturday evening, police said.

Police said that the two friends are on the run and the deceased boy’s family members suspect that they were involved in the murder. However, police added that the events leading to his death are still unclear.

The deceased has been identified as Vansh, a resident of Jawali village in Ghaziabad.

Police said that they received information about the boy’s murder around 9pm on Saturday from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital in Delhi.

“Our team reached the hospital and we were informed that the boy received bullet injuries on his throat while making a video reel for social media. Delhi Police also informed that he was brought to the hospital by his two friends but they left after a while,” said Bhuvneshwar Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Tila Morh police station.

According to complainant Bunty, the brother of the deceased, he received a phone call from Vansh’s friends at around 7.30pm on Saturday, asking him to rush to GTB hospital as soon as possible because he was injured while making a video reel. When he reached the hospital, both his friends were gone.

“My brother was not interested in making reels for social media. We did make videos but never shared them on social media. His friends came to our residence at around 3pm and he went out with them,” Bunty said.

Police lodged an FIR against the deceased’s two friends under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and are verifying whether they are minors or not. Both the suspects are on the run and their phones are switched off, police said.

The deceased’s family members said that it took them the whole night to coordinate with several officers to lodge a complaint. The crime spot is in Chirodi area in Loni, but some parts also fall under the jurisdiction of Tila Morh police station.

“We have formed two teams to arrest the two suspects”, said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police, Ghaziabad (rural).