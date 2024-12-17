Ghaziabad: Boy’s body in suitcase found on banks of Upper Ganga Canal

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday morning recovered the body of a boy, aged about six or seven years, stuffed inside a trolley bag from the banks of Upper Ganga Canal near Niwari. The trolley bag was spotted by some locals on Tuesday morning and they informed the Niwari police station. The police said locals got alarmed when they spotted several stray dogs attacking the bag and went to have a look. (HT Photos)

Senior officers said they are treating it as a case of murder and have informed police stations in the region to establish the identity of the deceased.

Later, a team along with dog squad inspected the site and retrieved the bag.

“A police team retrieved the medium-sized trolley bag from the bushes alongside the canal. The spot where the suitcase was recovered is about 200 metres from the Muradnagar canal police post. The identity of the deceased, probably aged around six or seven years, is yet to be established, but we suspect that the body was dumped late Monday night or in the early hours on Tuesday,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police, Modinagar.

The police said the body of the deceased has some scratch marks but no other visible injury marks.

“We have sent the body for autopsy and are treating this as a case of murder as it is unusual that a dead grown up child is stuffed in a suitcase and dumped at an isolated spot. The clothes on the body were wet. We have informed the police stations in nearby districts to help establish the identity of the boy. Investigation is underway and autopsy report is awaited,” the ACP said.

The 111km Upper Ganga Canal Road connects Muradnagar to Purkazi near UP-Uttarakhand border and it runs parallel to the canal. The road is also used as an alternative route by travellers to reach Uttarakhand.