Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: Boy’s body in suitcase found on banks of Upper Ganga Canal

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Dec 18, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Police are treating it as a case of murder and have informed police stations in the region to establish the identity of the deceased

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday morning recovered the body of a boy, aged about six or seven years, stuffed inside a trolley bag from the banks of Upper Ganga Canal near Niwari.

The trolley bag was spotted by some locals on Tuesday morning and they informed the Niwari police station. The police said locals got alarmed when they spotted several stray dogs attacking the bag and went to have a look. (HT Photos)
The trolley bag was spotted by some locals on Tuesday morning and they informed the Niwari police station. The police said locals got alarmed when they spotted several stray dogs attacking the bag and went to have a look. (HT Photos)

Senior officers said they are treating it as a case of murder and have informed police stations in the region to establish the identity of the deceased.

The trolley bag was spotted by some locals on Tuesday morning and they informed the Niwari police station. The police said locals got alarmed when they spotted several stray dogs attacking the bag and went to have a look.

Later, a team along with dog squad inspected the site and retrieved the bag.

“A police team retrieved the medium-sized trolley bag from the bushes alongside the canal. The spot where the suitcase was recovered is about 200 metres from the Muradnagar canal police post. The identity of the deceased, probably aged around six or seven years, is yet to be established, but we suspect that the body was dumped late Monday night or in the early hours on Tuesday,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police, Modinagar.

The police said the body of the deceased has some scratch marks but no other visible injury marks.

“We have sent the body for autopsy and are treating this as a case of murder as it is unusual that a dead grown up child is stuffed in a suitcase and dumped at an isolated spot. The clothes on the body were wet. We have informed the police stations in nearby districts to help establish the identity of the boy. Investigation is underway and autopsy report is awaited,” the ACP said.

The 111km Upper Ganga Canal Road connects Muradnagar to Purkazi near UP-Uttarakhand border and it runs parallel to the canal. The road is also used as an alternative route by travellers to reach Uttarakhand.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On