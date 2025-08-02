Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Ghaziabad: Brother, sister end life after consuming poison

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 05:52 am IST

Police said they learned about the incident when their stepmother reached the house around 4pm on Thursday and found both of them unconscious

A 28-year-old man and his 25-year-old sister on Thursday allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in their house in a locality under the jurisdiction of the Kavi Nagar police station area, said police officials on Friday.

They were taken to a hospital with the help of neighbours but declared dead by doctors. (Representational image)
They were taken to a hospital with the help of neighbours but declared dead by doctors. (Representational image)

The police said that they came to know about the incident when their stepmother reached the house around 4pm on Thursday and found both of them unconscious. They were taken to a hospital with the help of neighbours but declared dead by doctors.

“We received information from the hospital. During the investigation, it came to light that they possibly consumed some poisonous substance. The woman was working at a private company while her brother was an officer with a central government organisation. The bodies were sent for autopsy. There was no note recovered from the room where the two were found,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Kavi Nagar circle, Bhaskar Verma.

The officials said that the deceased woman did not attend her office on Thursday, and her brother reached home around 3.30pm after attending his office.

Initial investigation suggested family issues behind the incident, said police officials adding that the mother of the two deceased had passed away in 2007, and later their father remarried.

“The deceased woman had sent a message to one of her friends saying that their relations with their stepmother were not cordial and even their father did not pay much attention. She also stated in the message that her mother would see how the society would react to their decision. We have received a complaint from their maternal uncle and are investigating the incident, said Verma, adding that the autopsy reports are awaited.”

