Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: Civic body gets nod to build multi-sports complex near Raj Nagar Extension

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Feb 19, 2025 06:42 AM IST

The proposal for the project was sent to the state government in May 2024, and the facility was proposed over an area of about 51,000 square metres near the Karhera rotary area

The state government has approved 103 crore for the development of a multi-sports complexnear Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, officials of the municipal corporation said on Tuesday.

Officials said they have about 51,000 square metres of land available near Raj Nagar Extension, and this land was originally meant for the development of a political training institute for public representatives, politicians, etc. But the government scrapped that project in March 2023 and since then, this land has been lying vacant. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Officials said they have about 51,000 square metres of land available near Raj Nagar Extension, and this land was originally meant for the development of a political training institute for public representatives, politicians, etc. But the government scrapped that project in March 2023 and since then, this land has been lying vacant. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The proposal for the project was sent to the state government in May 2024, and the facility was proposed over an area of about 51,000 square metres near the Karhera rotary area, adjacent to the starting point of the Hindon elevated road.

“About 103 crore has been approved for the development of the sports complex near Raj Nagar Extension which will have facilities for hosting about 22 different sports. The Construction and Design Services (a unit of UP Jal Nigam) will take up the project, and it has been asked to expedite the project. The complex will provide state-of-the-art facilities for sportspersons from the city and also from neighbouring cities,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

The officials said they have about 51,000 square metres of land available near Raj Nagar Extension, and this land was originally meant for the development of a political training institute for public representatives, politicians, etc. But the government scrapped that project in March 2023 and since then, this land has been lying vacant.

“We are expecting the work on the sports complex project to start in the next six months. The complex will have facilities for guest rooms, cafeteria, banquet hall, sports goods shops and community lawns. About 8,233 square metres of space will also be provided for pavements and parking. The project will be funded through the state smart city mission,” Malik said.

Under the Smart City Mission, several cities in Uttar Pradesh are eligible to get a funding of 50 crore each for a period of five years. Ghaziabad was among seven municipal corporations in the state selected for this mission besides Meerut, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura Vrindavan, Firozabad and Shahjahanpur.

Municipal officials aware of the development said the sports complex will also have a seating capacity of about 300 people, and the entire project is expected to be ready in about two years. The location is easily accessible from nearby Hindon River Metro station, Hindon elevated road and the Raj Nagar Extension Road, officials added.

Officials said facilities for about 22 types of sports will be available at the complex, including basketball, badminton, handball, kabaddi, karate, pick ball, lawn tennis, shooting volleyball, water polo, swimming, gymnastics, yoga, kho-kho, boxing, table tennis, and taekwondo, while outdoor facilities will include a cricket pitch, fit India zone, volleyball court, jogging lawn, tennis lawns and a children’s play area.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On