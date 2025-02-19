Ghaziabad: Civic body gets nod to build multi-sports complex near Raj Nagar Extension

The state government has approved ₹103 crore for the development of a multi-sports complexnear Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, officials of the municipal corporation said on Tuesday. Officials said they have about 51,000 square metres of land available near Raj Nagar Extension, and this land was originally meant for the development of a political training institute for public representatives, politicians, etc. But the government scrapped that project in March 2023 and since then, this land has been lying vacant. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The proposal for the project was sent to the state government in May 2024, and the facility was proposed over an area of about 51,000 square metres near the Karhera rotary area, adjacent to the starting point of the Hindon elevated road.

“About ₹103 crore has been approved for the development of the sports complex near Raj Nagar Extension which will have facilities for hosting about 22 different sports. The Construction and Design Services (a unit of UP Jal Nigam) will take up the project, and it has been asked to expedite the project. The complex will provide state-of-the-art facilities for sportspersons from the city and also from neighbouring cities,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

“We are expecting the work on the sports complex project to start in the next six months. The complex will have facilities for guest rooms, cafeteria, banquet hall, sports goods shops and community lawns. About 8,233 square metres of space will also be provided for pavements and parking. The project will be funded through the state smart city mission,” Malik said.

Under the Smart City Mission, several cities in Uttar Pradesh are eligible to get a funding of ₹50 crore each for a period of five years. Ghaziabad was among seven municipal corporations in the state selected for this mission besides Meerut, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura Vrindavan, Firozabad and Shahjahanpur.

Municipal officials aware of the development said the sports complex will also have a seating capacity of about 300 people, and the entire project is expected to be ready in about two years. The location is easily accessible from nearby Hindon River Metro station, Hindon elevated road and the Raj Nagar Extension Road, officials added.

Officials said facilities for about 22 types of sports will be available at the complex, including basketball, badminton, handball, kabaddi, karate, pick ball, lawn tennis, shooting volleyball, water polo, swimming, gymnastics, yoga, kho-kho, boxing, table tennis, and taekwondo, while outdoor facilities will include a cricket pitch, fit India zone, volleyball court, jogging lawn, tennis lawns and a children’s play area.