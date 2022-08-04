Ghaziabad civic body plans to generate CNG from solid waste
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC) has planned to generate compressed natural gas (CNG) from wet waste generated in the city and has floated an expression of interest (EOI) for selecting an agency for the purpose. According to officials, the corporation aims to generate about 10 tonnes of CNG daily from the wet waste.
At present, Ghaziabad city generates about 1200 metric tonnes of daily solid waste, 70% of which is estimated to be wet waste. The corporation is also focussing on source segregation of dry and wet waste from households in all 100 residential wards.
“The primary collection of daily solid waste is done by our door-to-door collection vehicles which dump it at seven transfer stations across the city. Since these are of low capacity, we have now started constructing five major transfer stations with good waste holding capacity and underground facility. One such station in the Vasundhara zone will be completed within 100 days while the rest four will be built over the next six months,” said Mithilesh Kumar, city health officer.
GMC will rope in an agency which will set up the CNG generation plant for which the land has been identified near Crossings Republik in Vijay Nagar.
“The five transfer stations will have holding capacities of about 300 metric tonnes each. The agency will collect wet waste from the stations and transport it to the plant for processing. We will provide the land free of cost for the plant,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad.
Tanwar added that the EOI for the CNG project will be floated on Wednesday and an agency will be selected within a month. The corporation sells its dry waste at present, which includes different materials like glass, aluminium, iron, and plastic among others.
-
Uniform action for all illegal colony developers, says state minister
Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Thursday asked the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to maintain uniformity while demolishing illegal housing projects developed by the land mafia around the Noida International Airport (NIA) site in Jewar. The minister noted that any official found favouring the mafia will face strict action. The minister also directed Yeida to complete all its ongoing and proposed developmental and infrastructure projects within stipulated deadlines.
-
Woman found dead in Noida hotel, family alleges foul play
Noida: A 26-year-old woman died by suspected suicide inside a hotel room under Phase 3 police station limits in Noida, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the woman was a resident of Ghaziabad and worked with an information technology firm at Sector 25A in Noida. The father of the deceased woman had alleged foul play behind his daughter's death.
-
Over 14,000 litres of liquor seized in last four months in Gautam Budh Nagar
Gautam Budh Nagar excise department arrested 164 people between April 1 to July 31 this year for allegedly bringing liquor meant for sale in other states to Uttar Pradesh. In comparison, the department apprehended 173 people for the same offence over a span of 12 months during the last financial year . The department has seized 14,812 litres of smuggled liquor between April 1 and July 31 this year.
-
Hiked circle rates in Ghaziabad to come into effect on Monday
The proposed circle rates this year in Ghaziabad are likely to prevail from August 8 as the finance department received only 22 objections from across the district till Wednesday, the last date for filing any objections. Officials said that the proposed rates, with an average hike of 10%-15%, will prevail from Monday. In 2016, the administration had proposed an average hike of 5%-10% in circle rates for all localities across the district.
-
Noida traffic cops identify 15 accident-prone spots
Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police along with private experts conducted an accident data analysis of the past three years in two police station areas and earmarked 15 black spots using geographic information system where most accidents have taken place. The team did accident mapping in Expressway and Sector 24 police station areas. In both police station areas combined, there are 15 black spots mapped where the maximum accidents have taken place.
