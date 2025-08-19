Ghaziabad: Commuters suffers as waterlogging deteriorates CISF Road stretch in Indirapuram

A stretch of the CISF Road located behind the sewage treatment plant (STP) complex in Indirapuram has become a headache for daily commuters due to waterlogging which has also deteriorated the road’s condition. The CISF road is a major road that connects commuters to Noida, Indirapuram, National Highway 9, Mohan Nagar, and other areas.

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation officials said the road was not properly compacted during reconstruction, leading to the situation.

Residents said that the CISF road stretch behind the STP facility suffers major waterlogging during monsoon season. “Water remains logged at the low-lying stretch behind the STP. It does not drain out and deteriorates the road surface. This scenario has ensued this monsoon season as well, and thousands of daily commuters are wading through the stretch, filled with water and muck. It is also becoming a major choke point during peak hours,” said Mohan Sangwan, a resident of Shakti Khand, Indirapuram.

Residents said that about 150-200 metres-long stretch, lying between the fuel pump station and the Kanawani culvert on the CISF Road, generally gets affected during rains.

Rahul Kumar, a commuter, said that commuters, especially on two-wheelers, find it very difficult to pass through the depleted stretch.

“The upper surface of the road has deteriorated in patches at several spots, and once there is heavy rain, the potholes are hard to spot. Commuters tend to slow down speed, and this results in traffic congestion. It is a regular feature here whenever there is rain,” Kumar added.

Officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said that when the road was relaid after a water pipeline project was taken up in 2021-22, the compacting (that ensures a stable and durable foundation) was not done properly.

“Due to insufficient compacting of the road, the area has become low-lying, and the issue of stagnant water persists. The stagnant water has also deteriorated the road surface. A long-term solution is to rebuild the road stretch. However, we will get the issue checked so that commuters do not face issues,” said the corporation’s chief engineer NK Chaudhary.

The CISF road connects commuters directly to NH-9 and has a number of residential high-rises adjacent to the four-laned road. It is a major road that is used by thousands of commuters to commute to Noida from Ghaziabad city and other trans-Hindon localities.

The Indirapuram township is now managed by the corporation after it was handed over to the civic agency by the Ghaziabad development authority under an MoU signed on September 6, 2024.