Ghaziabad: Delhi-Meerut Expressway gets an exit near Crossings Republik

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened a new exit on Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) stretch near Crossings Republik township, officials said on Monday, adding that on April 27, they had opened a new entry on the opposite side. Until now, vehicles used to travel some distance on the wrong side on NH-9 to reach the expressway lane. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

In Ghaziabad, the DME has three inner lanes on each side as expressway lanes while the four outer lanes on each side are highway lanes of National Highway 9 (NH-9).

Officials said the new entry and exit on DME are part of a project taken up by the authority at an estimated cost of about ₹9.5 crore.

“The new exit has been opened just opposite to the entry that was opened on April 27. For commuters travelling from UP Gate towards Meerut, this will be the second exit (after Indirapuram) on the DME. Commuters travelling to Crossings Republik, Greater Noida West, etc, can use this exit and easily move to their respective areas,” said an official from NHAI, asking not to be named.

Officials said so far, there was no provision for entry of vehicles from NH-9 to the expressway lanes near Crossings Republik.

Until now, vehicles used to travel some distance on the wrong side on NH-9 to reach the expressway lane, officials said. This movement was risky as well as proved hindrance for incoming traffic.

The officials said the new entry and exit points are about 500 metres (towards Delhi) from the Crossings Republik township.

“Vehicles can now easily get to NH-9 and take expressway lanes with the help of new entry and they can exit the expressway using the new exit while going from Delhi to Ghaziabad,” the official quoted above said.