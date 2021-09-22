Ghaziabad Development Authority rules out Vaishali to Mohan Nagar Metro link

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday said that it will go ahead with the proposed ‘urban passenger ropeway’ link between Vaishali and Mohan Nagar metro stations. Officials said that the authority decided to develop a ropeway system, instead of a Metro link to connect Vaishali with Mohan Nagar, as it will cost only about ₹490 crore as against an estimated ₹1,800 crore for the 5.04km metro route.

According to the detailed project report (DPR) submitted recently to GDA, the ropeway project cost is pegged at ₹487 crore for 5.1km route which will link Mohan Nagar station of the Delhi Metro’s Red Line with Vaishali station on the Blue Line. The distance between the two metro stations will be covered in 20 minutes by ropeway, the officials said.

“We will proceed with the ropeway project to link Mohan Nagar and Vaishali Metro stations, and we are not considering the Metro link now. The ropeway project work is likely to start in November. However, the option for another Metro link from Noida’s Sector 62 to Mohan Nagar is open,” said Krishna Karunesh, vice-chairperson, GDA.

Ropeway is a transport system for ferrying goods or people especially used in mountainous areas or mines, wherein the carrier cars are suspended with the help of moving cables, powered by a motor system.

In January last year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation submitted a DPR of the Noida Sector 62 to Mohan Nagar Metro link and the cost was pegged at ₹1,517 crore, while the cost of Vaishali to Mohan Nagar Metro link was estimated at ₹1,808 crore.

In both the DPRs, a funding pattern was proposed with 20% share of the Centre and the rest to be borne by the state of UP.

“The problem with this funding pattern is that the DMRC’s rolling stock share will not be available and the state funding will also not be available,” Karunesh said.

The Red Line network culminates at New Bus Adda Metro station in Ghaziabad and the authority has proposed to extend it further by about 2.5km to the Ghaziabad railway station. The proposed route passes through the congested GT Road stretch and also the Thakurdwara flyover which is constructed on the median of the road and poses a major hindrance for any infrastructure project.

However, the authority officials said that they have not ruled out the Metro extension and also keeping option open for the ropeway project. “For this extension, we are keeping both the options open. The issue is the Thakurdwara flyover. The underground section will not be possible as the distance is short,” Karunesh added.

As regards the cost, the officials said that the cost of ropeway project will be about ₹550 crore less than the Metro extension.