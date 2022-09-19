Ghaziabad doctor’s claim of beheading threat calls fake: Police

Threat calls from the United States for beheading a Ghaziabad-based ayurvedic doctor turned out fake after investigation, police said on Sunday.

Police said that the calls were in fact from one of his patients and the doctor allegedly misled the police in order to gain “publicity.”

Arvind Vats, who runs a private clinic in Lohiya Nagar, had registered a police complaint last week. He claimed that he received threat calls from a mobile phone number which is stated to have originated from the United States and the unidentified caller warned him not to support Hindu outfits or else he will be beheaded.

The Sihani Gate police had registered an FIR against the unidentified caller and launched an investigation.

“The investigation led us to Anish Mahto, one of the doctor’s patients and a resident of Malviya Nagar in Delhi and he came in touch with the doctor through a common friend, Karan Singh, in August. The doctor prescribed him some medicines. Thereafter, Mahto made further calls to the doctor for his ailment and also sent him pictures of his medical condition,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

Police said that the cyber cell of the Ghaziabad police also traced the ‘US-based’ number which was in fact being used by Mahto.

“Mahto had called the doctor from an internet number which displayed it as a call originating from the country code of the US. The doctor, in order to gain publicity, claimed that he received threat calls and also got an FIR registered. The entire sequence of the calls was established after police got in touch with Mahto and Karan. We will now expunge the FIR by placing facts before the court and also request for initiation of action against the doctor (under IPC Section 182) for providing false information to police,” SP Agarwal added.

Dr Vats on his part said that the claims made by the Ghaziabad police on Sunday were incorrect.

“They are telling lies. I received a threat call from a US number. It wasn’t Mahto’s accent. The call which I received was from somebody whose accent seemed to be like someone from south India. I will conduct a detailed press conference in this regard against the disclosure made by police,” Dr Vats added.