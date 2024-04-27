Ghaziabad: FIR lodged after social media post claims stray’s eye gouged

Ghaziabad: Taking suo motu cognisance of a viral social media post, police in Ghaziabad have registered a first information report (FIR) against a suspect who allegedly gouged an eye of a street dog with a “hot iron rod”. So far, no complainant have come forward before the police regarding the incident and they have not come across the injured dog as mentioned in the social media post. (Representational image)

The FIR was registered at Sihani Gate police station under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the suspect mentioned in the post as “Roop Chandra”, a resident of Deena Garhi in Ghaziabad, police said on Friday.

“So far, no complainant came forward regarding the incident and we did not come across the injured dog as mentioned in the social media post. We registered a suo motu FIR after the issue was found mentioned in a social media post,” said Ravendra Gautam, station house officer, Sihani Gate police station.

Police registered the FIR on Thursday night.

The officer said that a picture of a dog with an eye injury was also posted in the social media post.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation in the case, the SHO added.