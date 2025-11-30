Ghaziabad: Five friends booked for abetting suicide

Ghaziabad: Police have registered an FIR for abetment to suicide and booked five friends of a 21-year-old master of computer applications (MCA) student who allegedly died by suicide at his house after a party on November 26, police said on Saturday. The man had invited his friends for a party at his house and, later in the evening, he was found hanging (Representative photo)

Police said the FIR names five friends of the deceased man, including a female friend, a BBA student who resides in the same locality within the jurisdiction of the Nandgram police station, and who the boy’s family alleged was behind the incident.

Police said it was found that the 21-year-old was alone on the day of the incident — his parents were out of station to attend a wedding, and his sister was at work in her Noida office.

The family and locals on Saturday reached the Nandgram police station, demanding immediate arrest of the female friend who they alleged was behind the incident.

They later gave a written complaint to the police, and an FIR under BNS Section 108 (abetment of suicide) was registered against the five—three men and two women. There have been no arrests so far, police said.

Upasana Pandey, ACP of Nandgram circle, said: “Against the claims of the family that the man was murdered and hanged, the autopsy report suggested a suicide. We did not recover any suicide note, and investigating remains underway. We also recovered two liquor bottles from the room of the deceased.”

The 21-year-old’s father told police in the FIR: “This incident of altercation was told to me by my brother-in-law, who lives nearby, and also locals. My brother-in-law also told me that the door of the room was locked from the outside. I am confident that all this has been done by his female friend and her other friends who had come for the party.”