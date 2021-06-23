Ghaziabad, GB Nagar come up with plans for mega vaccination starting July 1

Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar have prepared their micro plans for the mega vaccination drive that will begin on July 1.

Ghaziabad: 40K vaccinations-a-day

Ghaziabad has divided the district into 440 clusters that will be served by 305 teams.

“In our plan, we can offer at least one dose to the 2.3 million adults eligible for the vaccine within 45 to 60 days. Of the clusters, 401 are in urban area. The biggest cluster is at Makanpur (Indirapuram) that has an estimated population of about 410,000. In Indirapuram, our teams will also hold camps at high-rises,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad.

The plan will see each Covid vaccination centre (CVC) reserving 50% of the slots for those who booked online and the rest for those within the cluster. Walk-in registrations will be available.

“We have roped in four private hospitals that will also provide free vaccination with vaccines that we will provide,” said the CMO. to for providing free vaccination and more will be roped in. The vaccine to these centres is provided by the health department,” the officer added.

GB Nagar: 25K vaccinations-a-day

The health department said that their micro plan will be completed late Wednesday night and so details are currently unavailable.

“We aim at over 25,000 doses a day. Each cluster will cover 8-10 square kilometres of area for one cluster. In rural there will be static vaccination centres and mobile camps that will move from place to place vaccinating people. Housing societies will be covered,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer of GB Nagar.

Starting June 21, both the districts as also other districts in UP have taken up ‘near to home’ vaccination at selected centres.

According to the Cowin portal figures at 9.30pm, the Ghaziabad district on Wednesday administered 20419 doses while GB Nagar administered 22312. The GB Nagar district stood at third spot after Gorakhpur (25861) and Lucknow (25301) while Ghaziabad stood fourth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of single highest one day vaccination.

The state of Uttar Pradesh administered total of 743942 doses on Wednesday.

“Our previous achievement was more than 26000 doses on June 21 and 22. It dropped somewhat on Wednesday as most of the centres were administering routine-immunisation doses and this activity is done on Wednesday and Saturdays every week. So, our vaccination was less on Wednesday,” Dr Gupta added.

At the cluster vaccination centres, the beneficiaries aged 18 years and above can opt for on-spot registration and get the jabs. The teams operating in clusters will provide doses and try to saturate local area population with vaccination and thereafter move to another cluster.

Before the cluster vaccination activity, mobilisation teams will take up three-day activity in clusters and will spread awareness about vaccination drive and urge people to come out and get themselves vaccinated.