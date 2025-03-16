Ghaziabad: Girl, 7, dies after having food from neighbour, 1 held

Ghaziabad Officers said that according to the doctors at the hospital said the children suffered food poisoning. The officers said that samples of the food were also collected for forensic analysis, and reports are awaited. (Representational image)

Police on Friday arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with the death of a seven-year-old neighbour, who died due to suspected food poisoning after consuming a dish prepared by the woman, officers said on Saturday.

Four other children of the family, who also developed health issues, were rushed to a hospital, officers at the Loni Border police station said.

Police said the woman, Shanti Devi, was arrested after the victims’ family filed a complaint, and a First Information Report under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 105 (culpable homicide, not amounting to murder) was registered against her.

“On March 11 (Tuesday) evening, she prepared ‘Kadhi’ and gave a bowl to her neighbourhood family of Gyan Singh. The two families often exchanged food with each other. However, on the same night, five children of Singh’s family complained of health complications and were admitted to GTB hospital in Delhi the next day (Wednesday),” said Ajay Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Ankur Vihar circle.

Police said that seven-year-old Durgeshni succumbed during treatment on March 12, while her siblings, Yogesh,8, Urvashi,9, Ram, 4, and Ritika,3, were given medical treatment at the hospital.

“The seven-year-old girl died during treatment at the hospital while Yogesh is still admitted, but stable. The other three kids were discharged and sent home. The family filed a police complaint and an FIR was registered against the woman. She was arrested on Friday,” the ACP added.

Officers said the doctors at the hospital said the children suffered food poisoning. They added that samples of the food were also collected for forensic analysis, and reports are awaited.