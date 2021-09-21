Ghaziabad: Inauguration of e-bus project delayed

Ghaziabad: Inauguration of the first batch of electric buses (e-buses) in Ghaziabad, which was scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021, is likely to happen in October now, said Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) officials on Monday.

Officials familiar with the developments said that the city will get 20 e-buses in Phase I. Heavy rainfall in other districts of the state has delayed the work as authorities are busy tackling monsoon issues, they added.

In August 2019, the ministry of heavy industries had sanctioned 5,595 e-buses to 64 cities, state governments, and state transport undertakings for intra-city and inter-city operations. Out of this, 600 e-buses, including 50 for Ghaziabad, were approved for 11 cities in Uttar Pradesh.

“Ghaziabad will receive all the 50 e-buses in a phased manner. 25 e-buses were supposed to arrive in the city in Phase I in August, but now, it has come down to 20. The inauguration is likely to be delayed as there has been heavy rainfall in other cities which were to receive the e-buses and diversion of resources. We will get to notice operational issues, if any, during Phase I itself. Construction of charging points is being expedited,” said AK Singh, regional manager of UPSRTC.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to inaugurate the project in the city, but there are possibilities that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the event.

“26 charging points are to be constructed, and a charging facility will also be available at the maintenance depot in Akbarpur-Behrampur. The work for charging the stations has not yet started, and it may take a couple of days to be completed,” said an official who is familiar with the development.

According to the official estimates, the e-buses will be able to travel about 150 kilometres after being fully charged in five hours.

The UPSRTC has suggested four routes, covering about 88 kilometres along major roads in the area, for the operation of low-floor and air conditioned e-buses.

One side of the first route covering 33 kilometres will connect Anand Vihar to Muradnagar; the second route covering 20 kilometres will connect Anand Vihar to ALT Centre in Raj Nagar; the third route covering 20 kilometres will connect Dilshad Garden to Govindpuram, and the fourth route covering 15 kilometres will connect different points from Tila Morh to New bus stand.

At present, Ghaziabad has no government-run transport for intra-city operations.