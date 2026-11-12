Ghaziabad man arrested for strangling 9-month-old son while wife was at work

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Ghaziabad on Thursday for allegedly strangling his nine-month-old son to death while the child’s mother was away at work, police said. (An FIR for murder was registered after the infant’s body was exhumed and a post-mortem confirmed strangulation, police said.)

The child’s mother alleged on Tuesday that her husband had murdered the child while she was out at work between 7:30am and 10:30am on Monday, prompting police to exhume his body and order a post-mortem.

An FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered after the autopsy report on Wednesday confirmed strangulation, an officer said.

The couple got married in 2022. The mother (24) worked as a cook while her husband was unemployed.

The mother told the police that when she returned from work, her husband had told her that the child was sleeping. About an hour later, when she tried to wake up the child, he did not show signs of life.

“Later, her husband, along with locals, allegedly buried the body while claiming it as a case of natural death. The woman, who had spotted some marks on the child’s throat, approached the police on Tuesday,” Wave City Station House Officer (SHO) Shailender Singh told HT.

The SHO added that sections related to concealment of a crime by the suspect may be added to the case following the recording of the boy’s mother’s statement.

“During interrogation, the father told police that he suspected his wife of involvement elsewhere, as she used to go out for work. He also suspected the child was not his. He used to beat her up, and fights had happened a couple of times recently. The locals also told police about the issues between the two,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Wave City Circle Priyashri Pal told HT.