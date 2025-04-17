Ghaziabad man kills wife, and self citing cancer diagnosis: Police

A 57-year-old property dealer allegedly shot dead his wife before turning the gun on himself at their home in a locality under the jurisdiction of Nandgram police station on Wednesday morning, police said. The man, reportedly battling cancer, left behind a note stating he did not want to burden his family with medical expenses. The police said they are verifying the contents of the note and conducting further investigation. (Getty Images)

The incident took place around 11am on the ground floor of the house while the couple’s two sons were on the first floor, according to police. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and called in forensic teams.

“The deceased shot his wife and then shot himself with his licensed revolver. We recovered a suicide note in which the deceased stated that he was suffering from cancer and did not wish for expenses to be incurred on his treatment. He stated that his family was unaware of his illness. So, he took his wife’s life along with his own,” said Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police, Nandgram circle.

The contents of the note suggest that the man wanted to end his life, believing that even with treatment, survival was unlikely, police said. It also stated that his wife was taken along, as they had “taken vows to stay together”, they added.

The police said they are verifying the contents of the note and conducting further investigation.