Ghaziabad: Man kills wife over daughter’s inter-caste marriage

A 45-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife following a dispute over their daughter’s inter-caste marriage was arrested by police on Friday. The suspect reportedly strangled his wife late on March 13, 2025, after an argument about the marriage. According to police, the dispute stemmed from the marriage of their daughter, which took place in February 2025. (File Photo)

Saloni Agarwal, ACP of the Shalimar Garden circle, confirmed the arrest and stated that the suspect, Anil Sharma, had strangled his wife. “Sharma said that he called his wife, Renu Sharma, 42, to the open ground behind their house, where they had a heated exchange of words. During the dispute, he strangled her,” Agarwal added.

Police said that the two also had a dispute in January when their daughter’s wedding was fixed. The accused reportedly did not attend his daughter’s wedding, which led to further fights with his wife.

The body of Renu Sharma was found by locals in an open ground behind the family’s rented house in Ghaziabad’s Defence Colony, officers said. Police responded promptly, seizing forensic evidence from the scene. According to police, the dispute stemmed from the marriage of their daughter, which took place in February 2025. The marriage, an inter-caste union, had been opposed by Anil Sharma, who wanted his daughter to marry within their caste, they added.

The police said that since the couple had a fight on February 17, the man did not come home and was staying at Krishna Vihar Kuti near Bhopra. “On the night of the murder, he called his wife to get the issue resolved, but she did not respond. So, he went to the ground and called her there. He tried to pursue her to let go the previous fight, but the issue could not be resolve. Angry over the state of affairs, the man strangled his wife,” ACP added.

An officer from Tila Morh police station noted, “The woman had played a significant role in arranging the inter-caste marriage, which led to tensions between her and her husband.” This case is under investigation, with police piecing together further details of the incident.