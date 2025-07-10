Ghaziabad: Man pacifying 2 groups in brawl killed; one held

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man, who along with two friends, allegedly beat a 38-year-old man to death near Arthala in Sahibabad as the latter tried to pacify things during a brawl on July 2, said police, adding that the duo is at large. Police arrested Chaudhary with the help of vehicle’s registration numbers and manual information. (Representational image)

Police identified the prime suspect as Adil Chaudhary, 27, and his friends as Faizal and Subhan.

The victim Gaurav Tyagi, resident of Arthala, who worked at a mall in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, was returning home on bike around 10pm on July 2. He noticed three people quarrelling midway with some transgenders near Parshvnath Society, Arthala, said officers.

“The victim tried to pacify the two groups. But the trio threatened him with dire consequences and misbehaved…He clicked their photos and their (Maruti Suzuki) Brezza car and a 2-wheeler. He sent these to his friend (Devendra Rana). also asked him over phone to note down their registration number,” said ACP (Sahibabad circle) Shweta Kumari Yadav.

The suspects later beat up Tyagi, officers said. “The man became unconscious after being hit on the head by a helmet. The three suspects fled the spot. Some locals found the body late at night, and alerted the police,” the ACP added.

On his family’s complaint, an FIR was registered for murder at Sahibabad police station on July 8, said SHO Yogendra Kumar Singh.

Police arrested Chaudhary with the help of vehicle’s registration numbers and manual information. “The investigation has revealed that the transgender people had no role in the murder,” SHO added.