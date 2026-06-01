Ghaziabad man shot several times, kidnapped in car; FIR registered

Ghaziabad: Police have booked at least five persons for allegedly firing multiple shots at a 42-year-old man and then abducting him in a car near a railway underpass in Loni’s Khadkhadi on Saturday, officials said on Sunday. The SHO of Loni police station was suspended in connection with the incident, and at least eight teams are working to resolve the case. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

They added the victim is currently missing and the suspects are absconding.

Police identified the victim as Omkar Singh, a resident of Ganauli in Loni. He was headed to a market around 7am on Saturday when members of a rival group allegedly shot at him several times and then abducted him in a Maruti Swift, police said.

“An FIR was registered at Loni police station following a complaint by Singh’s family members. When police inspected the crime scene, they found blood stains and 6-7 empty cartridges. The forensic team and field units also inspected the spot,” DCP (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari told HT, adding that the suspects are also from Ganauli.

The DCP added that the SHO of Loni police station was suspended in connection with the incident, and at least eight teams are working to resolve the case.

Police said an FIR was registered under BNS sections 109(1) (attempted murder), 140(3) (kidnaps or abducts any person in order that such person may be murdered), and 3(5) (common intention) at Loni police station on May 30. The FIR names five persons and other unidentified persons.

“CCTV footage showed the car used in the crime on the Delhi-Meerut Road and Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Several teams are working to arrest the accudes persons. It is suspected that some former rivalry led to the incident. An investigation is ongoing and the kidnapped man is yet to be found,” ACP (Loni) Siddharth Gautam told HT.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother said he suspects Singh has been murdered.

“Several men are involved in the conspiracy, and the suspects fired shots at my brother and kidnapped him in a car… I firmly suspect that my brother has been killed,” he stated in the FIR.