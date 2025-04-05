Ghaziabad: Marriage registrations put on hold for ‘outsiders’

The stamps and registration department has stopped taking marriage registrations in cases where both the parties are not residents of Ghaziabad, officials of the department said, adding that the decision was taken keeping in mind the rising number of registrations and court observations in the past. Government figures reveal that 144,603 marriages were registered in Ghaziabad in 2017 to 2024, and 90,655 of these were at sub-registrar office (SRO)-5. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to an inspection between October 10, 2024, and March 3, 2025, one of the eight sub-registrar offices (SROs) in the district was getting exceptionally high applications for marriage registrations.

During the period, 12,699 registrations took place at the eight SROs in Ghaziabad. Of these, 8,747 alone were registered at SRO-5. Officials said that the figure at SRO-5 was much higher than the combined number of marriages registered during the period in Meerut (1,212), Bulandshahr (402), Gautam Budh Nagar (1,304), Baghpat (231) and Hapur (176).

The high registrations in Ghaziabad are because couples from Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh get their marriages registered in Ghaziabad and majority of associations that perform marriages are located under the jurisdiction of SRO – 5, officials said.

“We have decided that we will register marriages only in cases where either the bride or the groom is a resident of Ghaziabad district. In cases of tenants, a valid registered rent agreement is required from any one of the parties,” Pushpendra Kumar, assistant inspector general (AIG, stamps), said.

Further, government figures reveal that 144,603 marriages were registered in Ghaziabad in 2017 to 2024, and 90,655 of these were at SRO-5.

Officials aware of the development said they suspect the role of a “nexus”.

“Couples who want to perform marriages without their families’ wishes often contact people operating in Ghaziabad, and a package is generally offered for an amount. It includes their stay here, performing their marriage locally, and also getting their marriages registered. This nexus is flourishing and has led to a rise in the number of couples from other states,” an officer aware said.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Marriage Registration Rules, 2017 states that registration is compulsory in cases of marriage/remarriage, where one of the parties is a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh or the marriage is performed under the limits of the state of UP.

“The registrations have been stopped for now for couples arriving from outside states. We urge the officials to find out a solution soon and curb any such malpractices. We have many instances when families, groups arrive from different states in search of their children who flee homes to get married in Ghaziabad. The officials told us that the registration for outsiders is stopped for now due to observations made by the courts,” said Lomesh Bhati, president of the Tehsil bar association.

The high court has previously passed orders in connection with the matter.

During a hearing on February 24, the court said: “It has been observed that the office of Marriage Registration Officer at SRO Office, Sadar Fifth, District Ghaziabad is regularly issuing marriage certificates in violation of terms of a circular dated October 10, 2024.”

“The court has observed that the marriages are fraudulently solemnized and then registered on fake papers with the marriage registration officer in Prayagraj, Noida or Ghaziabad. In such cases, (i) either marriage proof is attached along with the petition, (ii) or/the witnesses are not genuine; no proper identification of witnesses is observed, (iii) or/the institution/organization which issues the marriage certificate is not entitled as per their bye-laws or on inquiry found non-existent, (iv) or/and the marriage is not performed in accordance with Section 5 of Hindu Marriage Act, 1955; (v) or/and proper marriage ceremonies are not performed in accordance with law,” the court observed in its separate order on July 24, 2024.