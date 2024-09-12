Ghaziabad: Men damage shop, beat up salesmen when asked to pay for liquor

A group of about 30 to 35 unidentified men were booked by the police after they allegedly barged into a liquor shop in Raj Nagar District Centre (RDC) and beat up the salesmen when asked to pay for liquor purchases. Police said the gang later beat them up again outside the Kavi Nagar police station when they arrived to give a police complaint on Wednesday night. An FIR in this connection was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 119(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 333 (trespass for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 324(4) (causing damages) at Kavi Nagar police station.. (Representational image)

The India made foreign liquor (IMFL) shop is located in the city’s prime commercial market of RDC. The incident happened around 9.40pm when several men went to the shop to purchase liquor and later they damaged the shop and beat up the salesmen.

“The men beat up the salesmen when asked to pay for purchases. They also vandalised the shop. The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras inside the shop. They also misbehaved when the police when they arrived. They also beat us up when we reached outside the Kavi Nagar police station to file a complaint and did not stop even after the policemen intervened,” said Rahul Chaudhary, the shop in-charge, in the FIR.

The police said they have obtained the CCTV footage from the shop. It showed several men throwing bottles at the salesmen from outside the shop and then several men entering the shop and beating up the salesmen.

“We are analysing the CCTV footage and have registered an FIR. The FIR is against 30-35 unidentified men. Legal action will be initiated soon,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar.

The police said one suspect was identified as Rahul Chaudhary from Mehrauli in the FIR.

Recently, men in SUVs allegedly fired shots at the Fortuner SUV of a 26-year-old woman who had come with her two brothers to have dinner at a restaurant in RDC on August 8. The police arrested one suspect in this connection.