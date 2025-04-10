Ghaziabad: ‘Mentally ill’ woman kills 12-year-old daughter over argument

A 37-year-old woman, reportedly undergoing treatment for a mental health condition, allegedly killed her 12-year-old daughter at their home in the Loni area of Ghaziabad early Wednesday, police said, adding that she has been arrested. Police said after questioning, the woman was arrested and booked for murder under Section 103 of the BNS. (Representational image)

The woman was alone at home with the child, a Class 6 student, at the time of the incident. Her husband and two other children were in Gujarat to secure school admission for their son, officers said.

According to police, the woman allegedly strangled the girl and banged her head on the floor following an argument over visiting the child’s aunt.

“The woman called her father-in-law who lives nearby around 7.20am and told him that the girl had died,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police, Loni.

“He reached the house found the house locked from inside. After she opened the door, he discovered the girl’s body and alerted us,” Gautam said.

In his complaint, the girl’s grandfather said the woman had been under psychiatric treatment for nearly two years and was on prescribed medication.

“She told me the child was insistent on visiting her aunt. She said she tried to reason with the girl and promised the visit after her husband returned, but the girl wouldn’t relent. In a fit of anger, she killed her,” the complaint states.

Police said the woman has confessed to the act and medical evidence confirms death by strangulation. The woman was reportedly being treated for her illness at a facility in Agra.

