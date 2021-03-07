IND USA
noida news

Ghaziabad municipal corporation to bring 60,000 properties under tax ambit

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has decided in-principle that clusters in the city which had been left out from the ambit of property tax will now be levied the same
By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:38 PM IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has decided in-principle that clusters in the city which had been left out from the ambit of property tax will now be levied the same. Officials said that this proposal, among some others, were taken up during the corporation’s executive committee meeting held March 3 and the decisions will further proceed to the corporation’s board.

According to officials, several clusters have not been charged property tax by the municipal corporation since years as they were brought under its jurisdiction either very late or faced issues in handover by respective development agencies.

For residential properties, tax will be levied from the 2020-21 financial year, while commercial properties will be taxed from the 2019-20 fiscal.

As of now, the Ghaziabad corporation has about 363,000 properties under its jurisdiction.

Officials estimate that with this decision, about 50,000 residential properties and another 10,000 commercial properties will be brought under the corporation’s tax net.

Officials said that the corporation had been mulling over bringing all excluded properties located under its jurisdiction areas under the tax net since past several years.

“We have decided that all clusters which had been left out from the tax net will now be charged tax from financial year 2020-21 for residential properties. Commercial properties will be charged starting from financial year 2019-20. However, this tax structure will not be applicable for clusters where some properties were left out or in case notices have already been served for tax collection,” said MS Tanwar, municipal-commissioner.

Officials said Geographic information system (GIS) mapping is being conducted to assess construction of new houses in Ghaziabad. GIS mapping is a framework for gathering and analyzing data. It analyzes spatial location and organizes layers of information into visualizations using maps and 3D scenes and helps reveal patterns, relationships, and situations for smart decision-making.

“We are surveying such clusters in all the five corporation zones,” Tanwar added.

HT had reported last month that draft GIS-based Master Plan-2031 for Ghaziabad city will include a new feature that proposes to offer all official details of each housing unit in the district at the click of a button.

“Under the new feature every housing unit in Ghaziabad will be identified and all details of the property will be made available online under one head. The details will be available on the GDA website. It will also help us manage real estate, manage land use and check illegal activities in different areas. The feature will also help us readily share relevant details with the municipal corporation, discom etc.,” Ghaziabad Development Authority’s chief architect and town planner Asheesh Shivpuri had told HT last month.

“The corporation is also carrying on a GIS survey which is likely to identify new properties, so as to bring them under the tax net. The survey is likely to be finished by April 15. It is estimated that once all modalities are chalked out and the survey is complete, we will have about five lakh properties under the tax net, including those previously left out,” said Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, the corporation’s chief tax assessment officer told HT last week.

Property tax has three components – house tax, water tax, and sewage & drainage tax. As of now, the corporation’s annual income from tax collection is about 125 crore.

Under a proposed structure of taxation, localities in about 100 residential wards will be categorised under three heads based on rental values which are proposed to be linked to the circle rates set by the district magistrate’s office. While category ‘A’ comprises prime localities of the highest rental value, category ‘B’ is for lower rental value while category ‘C’ will comprise localities which are least developed and have the least rental value.

Categories of properties based on their location on roads of varying width – less than 12 metres; between 12 metres and 24 metres; and over 24 metres - will have a proportional impact on the tax.

“We received about 318 objections in response to our earlier proposal for categorising properties for the purpose of levying tax. A committee of officers will soon start to take calls on the objections,” he added.

SERVICE CHARGES

In another decision, officials said the corporation also decided not to levy user charges from houses where door-to-door garbage collection vehicles have not provided services due to the lanes being too narrow, or any other reason.

The corporation charges anything between 30 to 70 per month for door-to-door collection of solid-waste in the 100 residential wards.

