Ghaziabad: New driving training centre to become operational within a week

Those applying for driving licences in Ghaziabad will give their driving tests at the new advanced driving training centre (ADTC) in Raj Nagar Extension, which is slated to commence operations within a week, the officials of the regional transport department said on Thursday. The officials said that the new facility in Raj Nagar Extension was set up at a cost of about ₹ 3 crore besides the cost of land procured by the private agency. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The officials said the new centre will be operated by a private agency as per the guidelines issued by the transport department. They said the new centre has state-of-the-art equipment and simulators to test the efficiency of those applying for driving licences.

“The new facility is ready, and we are expecting that it will start functioning on January 16. One such centre is already operational in Noida, and one will be operational soon in Ghaziabad as well. About 200-250 applicants can give their driving tests at the new facility in a day,” said PK Singh, regional transport officer (RTO).

The officials familiar with the development said the new facility is equipped with cameras, sensors and simulators.

“Those taking up driving tests will drive on tracks, and the driving skills will be captured and analysed by cameras. The applicants will also have to take a test on simulators. It is only after an applicant clears the test that their licence will be processed,” said a transport department officer, asking not to be named.

The Uttar Pradesh government in April 2023 had issued guidelines for setting up driving training centres.

The officials said that the new facility was set up at a cost of about ₹3 crore besides the cost of land procured by the private agency.

Presently, the driving tests are conducted at a small premise at the regional transport office in Kavi Nagar industrial area, and officials said the arrangements there are not adequate.

“Once the facility in Raj Nagar Extension becomes operational, driving tests for different types of licences will be conducted there. The new facility has been provided with a temporary authorisation for conducting the tests, and a prescribed fee will be charged once the state government provides a permanent authorisation,” the RTO said.