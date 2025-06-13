Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Ghaziabad: Passerby woman hit as 2 groups quarrel in market

ByArun Singh
Jun 13, 2025 06:56 AM IST

A 45-year-old woman, Babita, was shot in a Ghaziabad market during a money dispute between three men. Two suspects arrested, one still at large.

Ghaziabad

The incident took place when an argument broke out and Nasim claimed that he had to pay only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000. The situation escalated and Shahbaz and Salim, carrying two country-made pistols, fired three rounds at him, one of the bullets hit the woman. (Representational image)
The incident took place when an argument broke out and Nasim claimed that he had to pay only 12,000. The situation escalated and Shahbaz and Salim, carrying two country-made pistols, fired three rounds at him, one of the bullets hit the woman. (Representational image)

A 45-year-old woman was shot while buying groceries in a crowded Ghaziabad market on Wednesday night when she got caught in the crossfire of three men fighting over money, police said on Thursday. The woman is undergoing treatment in a hospital, while two men have been arrested and the third is on the run, police added.

The victim was identified as Babita (single name), a resident of Tyagi Market. She had come to the market on Idgah Road with her neighbours at 9.30pm to buy vegetables.

“Babita was walking past the spot where the men were fighting in the crowded market when the shooting started. Two men fired three shots at the third man. Two shots missed their target but the third one hit Babita. The third man fled, but the two shooters were immediately nabbed by locals, who then called us and also took Babita to a nearby hospital. Doctors said Babita is out of danger,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Loni) Siddharth Gautam.

Police took suo motu cognizance of the incident and registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Loni police station.

The accused were identified as Nasim, Shahbaz, and Salim (single names), all residents of Mustafabad. The three had come to settle a monetary dispute on Idgah Road at 9.30pm.

“Nasim had bought a motorcycle from Shahbaz and they had a dispute over an outstanding 25,000. They decided to clear the dues and met on Idgah Road. Nasim came on his motorcycle while Shahbaz and Salim arrived on a scooter,” said ACP Gautam.

“An argument broke out as Nasim claimed that he had to pay only 12,000. The situation escalated and Shahbaz and Salim, carrying two country-made pistols, fired three rounds at Nasim. The bullets missed Nasim but one hit Babita. As she screamed, Nasim fled on his motorcycle. Shahbaz and Salim, who also tried to flee, lost balance on their scooter and locals nabbed them. We have arrested Shahbaz and Salim, and efforts are underway to nab Nasim, who is on the run,” the ACP added.

