Ghaziabad police introduces tenure limits for cops

Ghaziabad: To ensure fairness and transparency in duties, Ghaziabad police commissioner J Ravinder Goud has directed to fix a maximum period of duty for sub-inspectors, head constables, and constables in three zones of the Commissionerate. In line with citizen-centric policing, about 90 police personnel of different ranks were removed from active duties in the three zones and sent to police lines. These include about 44 from rural zone, and 14 from city zone besides others in the trans-Hindon zone. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

Since his joining as the commissioner of police on April 17, Goud has rolled out directions for “citizen-centric” policing. Notably, the Ghaziabad Commissionerate is divided into three zones – city, trans-Hindon and rural – each headed by a deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

The latest directions state that a police sub-inspector will serve a maximum period of two years in a zone in the district, and head-constables a maximum duty period of four years in the city zone and three years each in rural and trans-Hindon zones. Likewise, a constable can perform duties for a maximum five years in a zone.

“It has come to light that many people were stationed in a particular area for many years, and such instances could give way to misuse of power while others served in remote locations. Further, every personnel should also get the opportunity to work at different places in the district. So, the arrangement was chalked out,” said DCP (city zone) Rajesh Kumar.

Officers said that fixing the duty limit was based on criteria.

“In a district, a sub-inspector is allowed to serve a maximum period of six years. Likewise, the maximum period for head constables in a district is 10 years and 15 years in case of constables. So, the new arrangement was chalked out while keeping in mind the maximum period in a district. On this basis, the maximum serving period in a zone was fixed,” the DCP added.

Officers said that the new CP got conducted an internal inquiry which highlighted a “negative” image of several personnel.

“Some of these personnel were not having a proper public image, while some had complaints of alcohol and laxity at work, and some even had complaints of corrupt practices. So, such personnel were identified and sent to the police line from all three zones,” the officer added.

A series of latest measures taken up so far since Goud’s joining include doorstep delivery of FIRs to the house of the complainants, and forbidding traffic head-constables to issue challans.

As regards the cross-FIR, it has been directed that any cross-FIR complaints will be thoroughly inquired into by a different police circle, and, thereafter, it would require approval of senior officers for registration of the FIR.

Likewise, removal or addition of names of suspects or addition/deletion of sections of the IPC/BNS during case investigation shall also require approval of DCPs for action under four categories of serious crime cases and that of ACPs in other cases.