Ghaziabad police shoots dead suspect wanted for MNC executive’s murder, two others held

Following a late-night chase in Sahibabad on Thursday, the Ghaziabad police gunned down a 22-year-old man, whom they said was one of four suspects wanted for the robbery and murder of an MNC executive in Shalimar Garden on May 3. Two of the suspects in police custody. The third suspect was gunned down by police, while the fourth is on the run. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Since the past week, police have been trying to solve the murder of 42-year-old Vinay Tyagi, who got off the Metro at Raj Bagh station while returning home from work and ended up dead in a small drain in Sector 2, Rajendra Nagar, with two stab wounds.

His laptop and mobile phone were missing from the scene, prompting the police to believe that this was a case of robbery gone wrong.

Police formed eight teams to crack the case. They scanned footage over 100 CCTV cameras and in that they spotted some suspects on a bike.

On Friday, investigators said the suspects turned out to be the men behind the robbery and murder.

Police said they managed to track down two of the suspects, who were on a motorcycle, to Sahibabad late Thursday, Police gave chase and asked to stop them.

“But they tried to flee and also opened fire at police. One sub-inspector sustained a gunshot wound, as did one biker, Daksh Kumar. The second suspect, Amir, fled the scene,” said Dinesh Kumar P, additional police commissioner.

“The injured were rushed to a hospital where Daksh Kumar died during treatment. Tyagi’s stolen phone was recovered from his possession besides a countrymade weapon,” said Dinesh Kumar.

Police said Daksh Kumar, who hailed from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, was residing at Tigri, Sangam Vihar, Delhi.

Officers said around 9.30am on Friday, they also arrested two more suspects in the from Bhopra Border. They were identified as Yug Ghai, 20, a resident of Usmanpur Pushta, Delhi, and Luv Kush, 24, a resident of Bhrampuri, Delhi.

“We recovered Tyagi’s stolen laptop and bag from their possession besides the motorcycle used in the crime. This bike was a stolen one and an FIR in this connection was registered in Delhi in December. The suspects told that they were involved in many criminal activities. We are trying to find out their criminal antecedents,” the additional CP said.

Police said suspect Amir is on run and will be nabbed soon,

Describing the four suspects as “drug addicts”, police claimed that they were under the influence when they murdered Tyagi on May 3.

The investigators claimed that the four were friends with each and had started resorting to street crimes over the last couple of years to finance their drug habits.

“On the night of May 3, they assembled in Seelampur, Delhi, and had drugs. Then they came to Dilshad Garden in search of a victim to rob, and proceeded towards Rajendra Nagar. All four were on one bike and they spotted Tyagi walking alone. They stopped him and robbed him of his phone and laptop. Deceased suspect Daksh Kumar was the first to stab Tyagi. Thereafter, they fled the scene,” said a police investigator, asking not to be named.

Ghaziabad police used electronic surveillance to ascertain that there were some people “new to the area” present at the spot on the night of.

One crucial lead came when suspects tried to use Tyagi’s phone after inserting their SIM, police said. But they kept changing locations before finally landing in Ghaziabad late Thursday night.

“The motive for the murder was loot during which they also murdered the victim,” the additional CP said.