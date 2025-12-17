Ghaziabad police to seal all exit points during crime incidents

Ghaziabad: To trace and nab fleeing criminals, the Ghaziabad police have come up with a “Nakabandi Yojna” under which they have identified 40 exit points in the entire district, and these will be secured once there is a major crime incident. Officials said that in case of crime incidents like chain snatchings, robberies, or any other heinous crimes, the concerned police station, static teams, mobile teams, and police response vehicles are activated. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Ghaziabad shares its borders with Delhi, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Baghpat and Meerut districts, and so far there were about 12 major inter-state border points.

“Now, we have identified 40 entry/exit points through which criminals can make an entry or exit. At all these points, we have made provision for better lighting, provision of night vision cameras and CCTVs that are connected to the control room for monitoring, and also a provision of zig-zag barriers to secure roads and checks,” said Priyashri Pal, ACP (Wave City Circle) and media coordinator.

“Under the ‘Nakabandi Yojna’, all the teams will get activated, and there will be strict checks at all the exit points to identify the fleeing criminals. Further, intensive monitoring of CCTVs and night vision cameras will also start simultaneously. So, once all the resources get activated simultaneously, there are high chances that fleeing criminals get traced and nabbed soon,” the ACP added.

Officials said that police teams that will be deployed for checks have also been provided with arms, body-worn cameras, bulletproof jackets, and other safety equipment.

Police have identified seven, 12, and 21 such points in Commissionerate’s City, trans-Hindon, and rural zones, respectively, said officials.

They added that 189 sub-inspectors, 326 head constables/constables, 80 home guards, and 40 police response vehicles have also been marked for deployment at the 40 identified points, and the teams will get activated to conduct intensive checks whenever crime incidents are reported.