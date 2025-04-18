Ghaziabad: Police yet to trace men who stabbed 21-year-old student

The Ghaziabad police are still clueless about the four unidentified men who allegedly attacked and stabbed a 21-year-old man while he was returning home from a function on the night of April 10 in Shalimar Garden. Police said that they are yet to get access to CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to identify the suspects. The victim has undergone surgery in hospital. (Representational image)

The incident happened at 9.30pm when Mohammad Zaid was returning home with a friend from a function held at a nearby banquet hall. His family had also attended the function and walked to their home a little ahead of Zaid.

“Zaid and his friend were still on the way back while the rest of the family had come home. On the way the two met four men on two-wheelers. As Zaid was passing by, one of them intentionally turned his two-wheeler’s handle and it hit Zaid. The four asked the two where they came from. Zaid did not reply to them, so they slapped him and his friend. The two, however, did not respond and continued to walk home. On the way they met two friends and told them about the incident,” said Shaukat Ali, Zaid’s father.

Zaid and his three friends then returned to the spot and found only two of the four bikers there. On seeing Zaid and his friends, one of the two bikers fled, while the second one pulled out a knife and stabbed Zaid and fled, said police.

“Zaid bled profusely, and his friends called me up. I rushed to the spot and took him to GTB Hospital in Delhi. My family called the police. My son has undergone major surgery and ended up with 26 stitches. There is a severe injury below the right side of his chest. I made a police complaint on April 15 when I was able to step away from the hospital,” Ali added.

The family said that Zaid is pursuing a degree course in trauma and emergency care from a medical college in Ghaziabad and is in his second year.

Based on Ali’s complaint, the police at Shalimar Garden station registered a first information report under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempt to murder), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) against four unidentified men.

When contacted, Saloni Agarwal, ACP of Shalimar Garden Circle, said, “We have roped in teams to trace the suspects. As of now, we have not come across any CCTV footage in the area. We are still working, and investigation is on.”