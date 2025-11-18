Ghaziabad: Portal to help litigants monitor their court cases launched

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Monday launched its “Commissionerate Courts Monitoring System” (CCMS) portal to help litigants monitor progress of their cases being held at the executive courts, and senior officials in better monitoring and supervision. Officials said the district at present has 16 courts of concerned ACPs, DCPs, and additional commissioners of police, and these at present have about 32,555 cases involving about 42,000 litigants. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said the district at present has 16 courts of concerned ACPs, DCPs, and additional commissioners of police, and these at present have about 32,555 cases involving about 42,000 litigants.

By visiting the website https://ccms.ghaziabadpolice.com/, litigants will be able to know the status of their cases and also the dates of hearings. “With the CCMS portal in place, the litigants will be benefitted, while the senior officials, through a dashboard, will be able to monitor the cases, take corrective action about pending cases, and even gather information about fake guarantors who produce their documents in different cases. The CCMS portal is another step towards citizen-centric policing,” said commissioner of police J Ravinder Goud.

In the executive courts, the concerned executive magistrates take up hearings of cases registered by the police under different sections like 126 (preventive measures), 129 (bonds against habitual offenders), 152 (orders for removal of public nuisance), 164 (disputes likely to breach peace), and 170 (arrests to prevent the commission of a cognizable offense) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

The portal is, however, not equipped to provide order sheets of the final order copies currently. “As the use of the portal progresses, we will add features to it so that it provides more flexibility to the users,” the CP added.

In April, the Ghaziabad police rolled out several steps aimed at citizen-centric policing, including doorstep delivery of FIRs to the complainants; holding of ‘Vaadi Samvad Diwas’ at respective police stations on Wednesdays to hear complaints of complainants against the investigation in their cases; and formation of a feedback cell, among other initiatives.

Officials said that since the launch of these initiatives, they delivered 5,631 FIRs to citizens and received 56,231 feedbacks till November 16. They added that 39 negative feedbacks were also received and suitable action was taken up.