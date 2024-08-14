Ghaziabad residential wards to get 1cr each: Mayor

Mayor of Ghaziabad Sunita Dayal on Tuesday announced ₹1 crore worth of developmental projects for each of the city’s 100 residential wards. This announcement was made unilaterally, bypassing the usual budget approval process by the corporation board. The development comes after the recent controversy involving a “letter war” between the city Mayor and the municipal commissioner of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. The Mayor announced that each councillor would initially submit proposals for ₹ 50 lakh worth of works, including road construction, drain building, street lighting, and water works, to complete them before Diwali. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The Mayor announced that each councillor would initially submit proposals for ₹50 lakh worth of works, including road construction, drain building, street lighting, and water works, to complete them before Diwali. “I have announced a total of ₹1 crore works in each ward, regardless of party lines, and have also included funds for the six residential wards in Indirapuram,” Mayor Dayal told HT.

Indirapuram, which has not yet been officially handed over to the municipal corporation, is also set to receive ₹1 crore per ward. “My intent is to take up work, irrespective of delays and laxity shown by officials. I will get these works expedited,” the Mayor added.

However, the municipal commissioner, Vikramaditya Malik, declined to comment on the Mayor’s announcement. Officials familiar with the matter pointed out that such decisions are typically made during budget meetings of the corporation board, and the allocation of funds depends on the availability of finances. “The budget for this financial year is yet to be approved by the corporation board. Suo motu announcements can create unnecessary issues if funds are denied due to non-availability. Such announcements create undue pressure,” said a senior corporation officer, who requested anonymity.

The controversy between Malik and Dayal began last week when the commissioner’s office sent a letter to department heads, alleging that the Mayor’s husband was accessing official documents without authorisation. The letter, which cited potential violations of the Official Secrets Act, was leaked and widely circulated, exacerbating tensions.

In response, Mayor Dayal accused the municipal corporation of engaging in “irregularities and scams” and held a press conference to criticise the actions of certain senior officials. The mayor also spoke about the role of “three senior officials” and alleged that they were working in their “self-interest.”

The six-page letter by Malik was widely circulated last week, even outside of the municipal office, and bears the date and letter number beside the signature of Malik.

Despite the ongoing conflict, the Mayor remains determined to push forward with her announced development projects. “The processes and documentation can go on, but I will not let the works suffer in residential wards. If need be, I will ask the councillors to give their work proposals before the corporation board,” she added.