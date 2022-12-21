Ghaziabad schools to open at 9am due to foggy conditions

The education department in Ghaziabad has issued directions for delayed opening time for schools due to foggy conditions and decline in temperature. Officials said that the schools will now open at 9am till further orders.

“In line with the directions, all the schools will now open only at 9am till further orders. This will be applicable to all CBSE, ICSE, government and other private institutions. The directions have been issued in wake of prevailing foggy conditions and decline in temperature,” said Rajesh Kumar Srivas, district inspector of schools.

The Ghaziabad district has witnessed dense to heavy fog during early morning in the past two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier this week predicted that the conditions may prevail for five days.