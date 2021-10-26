Ghaziabad: Special task force for executing Kaushambi’s environment plan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed for constituting a special task force for a high-level monitoring of the steps being executed under the environment management plan for the Kaushambi township. The NGT issued the order in connection with a petition filed by the Kaushambi Apartments’ Resident Welfare Associations (Karwa).

The tribunal, during the hearing on October 25, interacted with different officers who were directed to be present.

“We have interacted with the officers present who are senior enough in the hierarchy of the administration and are competent enough to remedy the situation. What is required is realistic approach and concern to tackle the problem, instead of shifting the blame to other authorities. The traffic management, waste management and action against encroachers need to be realistic and not mere show of compliance,” the tribunal said in its order.

“Stringent steps are required for executing the environment management plan, including protection of the storm water drains and preventing unauthorised parking. This may require a special task force comprising responsible officers of proven ability and high-level monitoring at least once in a week, if not more frequent initially. Monitoring may include, among other indicators, improvement in air quality and reduction in noise,” it said.

Karwa moved the NGT in 2015 with contention for stoppage of different sources of pollution affecting the township that has about 22 high-rises with an estimated population of about 20,000. The resident body said that pollution levels are high in Kaushambi due to its close proximity to Anand Vihar and Kaushambi inter-state bus terminals, Ghazipur landfill site and Sahibabad industrial area.

“After several works remained incomplete, we filed an execution application in 2019. The Ghaziabad agencies filed their status reports recently. The environment management plan for Kaushambi was revised in mid of 2020. Now, different departments have started works and the tribunal has directed for formation of a special task force,” said VK Mittal, president of Karwa.

In its execution application, Karwa sought enforcement of the tribunal’s order of August 20, 2018 and subsequent orders for remedial action against violation of environmental norms on account of unregulated traffic, illegal parking, encroachments, and unscientific solid waste management.

The revised environment management plan was made by the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on the directions of the NGT. Under the plan, the state pollution board has suggested for conversion of state road transport buses into CNG, creation of noise barriers, repair of roads, mechanical road sweeping, proper solid waste disposal, and removal of encroachments, among others.

“We will comply with the directions of the tribunal. We will direct the departments, which are working for different works related to Kaushambi, to expedite the works,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.