Ghaziabad tally in 12 days of April double of cases last month

In the 12 days of April, Ghaziabad recorded 1,138 infections, outpacing what it had seen in March at 565.

According to the records, the sample positivity rate [number of positive samples per 100 tests] was 0.69% [587 out of 84941 samples] in March, while that for April was 1.88% [1077 out of 57313 samples till date]. The number of positive samples will be higher than infections as a person may have had multiple tests.

Records with the health department indicated that three residential segments of Indirapuram, Carte and Vaishali now have more than 100 cases each -- a throwback to last year when these areas showed the highest incidents of the disease in the district.

Of the total cases in April so far, the worst affected is the Karhera II residential segment which includes Indirapuram with 148 cases at present against 63 reported in March.

The other segment of Carte, which comprises of localities like Shastri Nagar, Chiranjeev Vihar among others, have 148 cases at present with 90 reported in March. Vaishali with 120 cases is also among the three segments registering over 100 overall cases in April as against 51 in the month of March.

Likewise, Sahibabad (I and II) segment has 96 cases in April and Vasundhara with 52 cases besides Vijay Nagar (I and II) with 82 cases in first 12 days of April.

“As directed, we are taking up speedy testing, tracing and surveillance in high case load localities. Our teams are regularly monitoring such areas and even contact tracing has been expedited,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

Dr VB Jindal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad) said that rise in positivity and cases could be result of lack of enforcement and awareness among masses.

“It is vital that proper regulation in containment zones is carried out and it is to be ensured that patients strictly stay at home when in home isolation. Among the masses, there is urgent need to spread awareness to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. If these can be enforced, it will help prevent spread, otherwise, we may be looking at lockdown to control cases and spread of infection,” he said.