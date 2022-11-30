Ghaziabad to shut 96 open waste dumping spots within 3 days

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation plans to close down 96 out of 125 garbage vulnerable points (GVB) across the city by December 3. The civic body found in a survey that if these 96 GVPs are shut down, the city will eliminate at least 150-200 tonnes of solid waste that is dumped here every day.

Mithilesh Kumar, the civic body’s health officer, said, “We will take several steps to eliminate GVPs. The first step is beautifying the GVPs, while the second is providing an alternative to people who dump waste here.”

According to the survey, the Vijay Nagar zone has 14 GVPs, Mohan Nagar zone has 23, Vasundhara zone has 22, Kavi Nagar zone 25 and the city zone has 12 such GVPs. Ghaziabad generates an officially estimated 1,200 tonnes of solid waste daily.

“A vehicle with two personnel will be stationed at each GVP to receive solid waste, and then take itto our waste processing plants. Apart from this, we will also put up a flex hoarding with a toll-free number (1800-1800-1312) for a waste collection service,” Kumar added. Once residents call the toll-free number, corporation vehicles will visit the spot and pick up solid waste dumped at the site free of cost.

The flex board will also warn those dumping solid waste that they could be fined up to ₹50,000 and a First Information Report could be filed against them.

“The turnaround time of such vehicles will be a maximum of 10-12 hours. Apart from this, we have also roped in 56 door-to-door collection vehicles in as many major markets. These vehicles will lift solid waste daily from each market. There will also be 500 door-to-door collection vehicles deployed across 100 residential wards. The entire idea is to maintain the cleanliness status of the city and improve our Swachh Survekshan rankings,” Kumar said.

In the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2022’ results declared in October, Ghaziabad ranked 12th nationally in the category of cities with a population between 1 and 4 million, improving its rank by six points since 2021. It also ranked first in terms of cleanliness in this category in Uttar Pradesh.

Environmentalists said the civic body should also focus on eliminating open dumping points in residential colonies.

“If the corporation has planned to eliminate GVPs, they must sustain the efforts otherwise dumping will start again. The civic body must also focus on other GVPs that are present far from residential localities in areas near the Hindon, on open land near highways and also on isolated stretches. These points often witness garbage burning and aid air pollution, apart from creating unhygienic conditions,” said Vikrant Sharma, a city-based environmentalist and a lawyer.

