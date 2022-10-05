Ghaziabad traffic cops announce traffic diversions for Dussehra

The Ghaziabad traffic police have announced diversions on the Delhi-Meerut Road and GT Road due to Dussehra festivities. According to officials, no heavy traffic vehicle will be allowed to ply on the Delhi-Meerut Road from Tuesday afternoon till the end of festivities on Wednesday.

Traffic officials said the key point for devotees is the Upper Ganga Canal at Muradnagar on the Delhi-Meerut Road, where they arrive in huge numbers for immersion of goddess Durga idols on Vijaya Dashami.

“We expect a huge gathering of devotees for the immersion ceremony at the Upper Ganga Canal on Wednesday. The movement of heavy vehicles on the Delhi-Meerut Road will be restricted on Wednesday afternoon. The restricted vehicles can take the Delhi-Meerut Expressway/NH-9 or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” said Yogesh Chand Pant, traffic inspector.

“The devotees have been advised not to park their vehicles on the main road as it will further obstruct the flow of traffic. We have also deployed personnel at key points for traffic duties,” Pant added.

The Delhi-Meerut Road has an estimated flow of about 120,000 vehicles per day.

Traffic diversions have also been put in place on the GT Road from 2pm on Wednesday till the end of Dussehra festivities. The Ghanta Ghar Ramlila ground, where the effigies of Raavana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad will be confined to flames to mark the end of celebrations, falls on the GT Road stretch.

“The diversion is for heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc., and their entry will be strictly prohibited. They will have to take other routes to avoid the GT Road stretch. Two-wheelers will also be restricted from the Hapur tri-crossing towards Ghanta Ghar. These vehicles can use the Ambedkar Road to reach their destinations,” said Santosh Singh, traffic inspector.

Traffic officials said that vehicles will also be restricted from the Gaushala underpass towards Hapur tri-crossing.