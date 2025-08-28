Ghaziabad traffic police serves notices to about 1,500 street vendors

Ghaziabad: In a major crackdown on illegal roadside encroachments, the Ghaziabad traffic police has issued challans to 1,576 shop owners and street vendors since May for allegedly obstructing traffic by occupying roads, officials said Wednesday. The enforcement drive has covered multiple areas, including Lal Kuan, Indirapuram, Rakesh Marg, Chaudhary Morh, Hapur Road, Meerut crossing, Raj Nagar Extension, Mohan Nagar, Maharajpur border, Seemapuri border, Tulsi Niketan, Bhopra, Dasna and Masuri, among others. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The ongoing drive aims to achieve a target of 10,000 challans by the end of November, added officials.

Officials said that action is being taken under Section 153 (conditional order for the removal of public nuisance) of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Notices have already been issued to vendors, shop owners, kiosk owners and others by the respective ACPs in various jurisdictions.

“Those who do not reply to notices will face under section 223(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to disobedience to a duly promulgated order by a public servant,” said Sacchidanand, additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic).

“The drive was very slow initially but has gained momentum now. We have a target to issue about, 10000 challans against such erring persons in order to make roads encroachment-free by the end of November,” added Sacchidanand.

The ADCP said that against the 1,576 challans, about 650 notices have also been served by ACPs concerned in their jurisdiction. He added that if the reply to the notice is not satisfactory, the section has provisions for imprisonment or levy of fine, or both.

However, street vendors have raised concern over lack of consultation and humanitarian impact of the penalties.

“The traffic police did not consult our associations before conducting such drives. The poor street vendors, etc, are challaned at police’ own will. There is a provision of a yellow line marked at the edge of the roads and vendors should not be operating outside the line. Such yellow lines should be marked on all major roads. If vendors are penalized or face imprisonment, their families will suffer,” said Vijay Gautam, president of Saptahik Paith Bazar, an association of street vendors.