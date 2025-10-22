Ghaziabad: Two more held over jail escape plan

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have arrested two more people in connection with a case in which as many policemen were earlier apprehended for being part of an alleged plan to help inmates’ escape Dasna jail, officials said on Tuesday.

The two suspects identified as Mukul Tomar, 28, and Vansh Saini, 25, were arrested from near Govindpuram Anaj Mandi on Tuesday, said officials.

“During interrogation, Mukul told police that he is the brother-in-law of Vijendra Singh, a Dasna jail inmate. Mukul roped in his friend Vansh for planning Virendra’s escape from jail with the help of two Ghaziabad policemen. In CCTV footage, both Mukul and Vansh were seen outside the Dasna jail on the day (October 4) when the policemen visited Dasna jail to take along Vijendra. Two policemen were already arrested in connection with the case,” said ACP (Kavi Nagar circle) Suryabali Maurya.

Police said that the constables Sachin Kumar, 28, and Rahul Kumar, 31, both posted at police lines in Ghaziabad, were arrested on October 5 and they are currently in Dasna jail.

An FIR on October 5 was registered by the police officials under the BNS sections 260 (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of a public servant bound to apprehend a person under sentence or lawfully committed) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) at Kavi Nagar police station.

Officials said that on October 4, the two policemen went to Dasna jail and insisted that they were present to take Vijendra Singh and one more inmate for a court hearing at a court in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The document they showed at the jail was for the hearing of six inmates, and their insistence alerted the jail authorities, who immediately contacted the Ghaziabad police.

“During inquiry, the role of two policemen was established, and they were arrested. Now, we have two more suspects, Mukul and Vansh, who were also involved in planning. However, they did not accept being part of the plan during interrogation. We will now subject all suspects to polygraph tests to know the motive behind the plan,” ACP said.

“We gave an application in the court, and it was accepted for the polygraph test of the two policemen. Inmate Vijendra Singh was also brought on an 11-hour remand for questioning on October 18. But he did not reveal the motive behind the plan. We suspect that he wanted to escape to meet some influential person,” the ACP added.

Police said that inmate Bijendra Singh is a chairman of a private university in Hapur district and is from Meerut. He has been in Dasna jail since May 18 and has two cases of cheating, forgery, etc., at Pilkhuwa in Hapur and the other at Dadri police station in Gautam Budh Nagar, officials added.

