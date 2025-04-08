Menu Explore
Ghaziabad: UP Housing board officials seek Hindon elevated road access

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Apr 08, 2025 08:46 AM IST

Officials said that the housing board has aimed to provide direct connectivity via the elevated road to commuters from Siddharth Vihar and also from Vasundhara

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh housing board officials have asked the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) to take up a pre-feasibility report to provide access to the 10.3km Hindon elevated road from the board’s two housing schemes of Vasundhara and Siddharth Vihar.

The Hindon elevated road has four lanes and connects Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) to UP-Gate (UP’s border with East Delhi). It has a ramp down at Kanawani, Indirapuram for vehicles to descend from RNE, while on the opposite side at Vasundhara, it has a ramp up allowing vehicles from Vasundhara to move towards RNE. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The Hindon elevated road has four lanes and connects Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) to UP-Gate (UP’s border with East Delhi). It has a ramp down at Kanawani, Indirapuram for vehicles to descend from RNE, while on the opposite side at Vasundhara, it has a ramp up allowing vehicles from Vasundhara to move towards RNE. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The road has four lanes and connects Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) to UP-Gate (UP’s border with East Delhi). It has a ramp down at Kanawani, Indirapuram for vehicles to descend from RNE, while on the opposite side at Vasundhara, it has a ramp up allowing vehicles from Vasundhara to move towards RNE.

The communication was sent by board’s housing commissioner Balkar Singh, and the communication was also marked for the NCR planning board and UP public works department.

GDA officials said that they have conducted a site inspection.

“The housing board wants complete access of the Hindon elevated road to Delhi and RNE from Vasundhara and also for its Siddharth Vihar scheme. These accesses can be given by way of constructing ramp ups and ramp downs. A feasibility study will also be undertaken by a consultant. It will enable us to know the costs involved and the requirement of land,” said GDA’s chief engineer Manvendra Singh.

The Vasundhara and Siddharth Vihar housing schemes are spread over an area of 1,138 acres and 704 acres respectively and virtually divided by the Hindon canal. The elevated road also provides a virtual division as it is also built alongside the canal.

Officials said that the housing board has aimed to provide direct connectivity via the elevated road to commuters from Siddharth Vihar and also from Vasundhara.

In Vasundhara, the board has a presence of about 100 acres of vacant land in sectors 7 and 8, which also falls under the transit-oriented development (TOD) zone and also have mixed and commercial land use being located in a 1.5km radius of the Regional Rapid Transit System project.

The TOD zones along eight RRTS stations have been defined as per UP government’s TOD policy, and made part of draft Master Plan 2031 by the GDA.

About 10 acres of the land in these sectors is also proposed to be given for a satellite centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“Before providing any connectivity to the elevated road, the concerned agencies must get in suggestions from an expert agency like the CRRI, and should ensure that traffic flow in not hampered. Further, the development agencies should also complete the construction of the connecting surface roads; otherwise, it may result in traffic issues,” said former Raj Nagar councillor Rajendra Tyagi.

In 2019, the GDA had planned a new connection to the Hindon elevated road in the form of a 400-metre ramp from the GT Road near the Hindon bridge. The project was estimated at about 30 crore, but the plans failed to materialise.

News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: UP Housing board officials seek Hindon elevated road access
