Ghaziabad: Woman fakes acid attack to implicate husband, marry male friend; held

Police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old woman and her 25-year-old male friend along with an accomplice for allegedly faking an acid attack incident on August 21 in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension, with an aim to implicate their spouses and in-laws in the case. The police identified the women as Priyanka Kaushik, a resident of a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, and her male friend as Pulkit Tyagi, a resident of Wazirabad in Delhi. Their accomplice was identified as Ankit Singh, a resident of Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad, who is Kaushik’s former driver. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Senior police officers said the two were in a relationship and because neither of them was divorced, they came up with the acid attack plan to get their respective spouses and in-laws arrested.

Kaushik on August 21 gave a police complaint at Nandgram police station claiming to be a victim of an acid attack. She got an FIR registered against eight persons, including her in-laws and husband and also against Tyagi’s wife and her relatives.

The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 124(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt).

In her complaint, Kaushik alleged that she hired a bike taxi around 4pm on August 21 to go to a nearby restaurant in Raj Nagar Extension, and on the way, a man on bike poured some substance on her.

Police said the woman alleged the involvement of eight persons and also stated in the FIR that these people had threatened her in the past.

During the investigation, police scanned the footage from CCTV cameras near the scene of crime and also procured electronic surveillance records of the woman.

“The incident had happened about 100 metres from her high-rise. After hiring the bike taxi, she dropped her helmet on the road deliberately. When she was trying to pick it up, a biker poured some substance which fell on her back. The burns were negligible. The police got suspicious when she named her husband, her in-laws and also wife and relatives of her friend Pulkit Tyagi. She was in regular touch with Tyagi over phone on the day of the incident and he was waiting at the restaurant where the woman was headed,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city).

The police traced the bike taxi driver and recorded his statements.

Police found out that Kaushik got married to Aript Sharma in 2018 but their relations soured within the year.

They added that the woman met Tyagi in February 2024 and soon got into a relationship with him.

“Suspect Kaushik was not divorced and the couple’s counselling was going on at the women’ police station in Ghaziabad. Likewise, Tyagi’s relations with his wife were not cordial and he too wanted a divorce. So they both along with Ankit planned the fake acid attack to implicate their spouses and relatives. As per the plan, Singh purchased a bottle of acid from a shop in Maliwara. Later, he arrived on a bike and poured the acid on Kaushik in a way that it caused minimal injuries, as planned,” the DCP said.

The DCP said CCTV footage showed the Kaushik covering her face and body with her dupatta just prior to the attack as if she anticipated the attack.

The police said the location of woman’s husband was found to be elsewhere at the time of the incident, and so was that of others named in the FIR.