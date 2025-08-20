Ghaziabad: Woman, landlord held for killing her friend

Ghaziabad: A 40-year-old woman and her landlord have been arrested for allegedly killing her 29-year-old former friend who wished to marry her and pressuring for it. Police recovered the body on August 6 morning near a high-rise in Crossings Republik Township. Police formed several teams and scanned several CCTVs in the area. Investigators said that one footage showed the suspects carrying the body in an e-rickshaw. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

Police identified the suspect woman as Baby Kumari, and her landlord as Sanjay Kumar, 40.

Officers said the woman is married (but left husband) and had started staying at the Shanti Nagar locality (Ghaziabad) at Kumar’s house as a tenant. She had been allegedly in a relationship with the deceased Rohit for about four years, and later also developed closeness with her landlord.

“Deceased Rohit was pressuring her to get married, but the woman was not ready as she was comfortable at Kumar’s house since his wife was also not staying with him. On August 5, Rohit visited her in the evening, and insisted on coming along, leading to a quarrel. Around 11pm, suspect Kumar arrived in her room, and both overpowered Rohit, suffocating him to death with a pillow,” said assistant commissioner of police (Wave City police station) Priyashri Pal.

Officers said that late at night, the two hired an E-rickshaw and took the body to the outskirts of the township, telling the driver that he was their unconscious relative who required medical treatment.

“Midway, Kumar, along with the body, deboarded the e-rickshaw. The woman returned to her house in the same e-rickshaw. Kumar dumped Rohit’s body and also threw his belongings at the site. Locals found the body the next morning and they informed the police. Initially it appeared that the man had a natural death. However, the autopsy indicated that Rohit was strangled/suffocated, and an FIR for murder was lodged by his father,” the ACP added.

Police formed several teams and scanned several CCTVs in the area. Investigators said that one footage showed the suspects carrying the body in an e-rickshaw.

Both suspects were later arrested with the help of electronic-surveillance, said the ACP.

The incident took place under the Crossings Republik police station area.