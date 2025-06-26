Ghaziabad: 193 crore proposed for Hindon elevated road extensions

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) that has estimated the cost of ₹193 crore to construct an additional entry and exit ramps at the 10.3km Hindon elevated road to give additional access to city commuters, said officials on Wednesday. The move to build extensions came after senior UP Housing and Development Board officials visited the city in April and requested additional connectivity to the Hindon elevated road for residents in Vasundhara and Siddharth Vihar housing schemes. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

The DPR will now be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government for seeking funds.

“The DPR has been prepared, and the project involves a cost of about ₹193 crore. Two additional ramps will be added to the elevated road. One will be from the Indirapuram side to take commuters to the elevated road and further to Delhi. The second one will be a ramp off at Vasundhara, which will help commuters get down at Vasundhara,” said GDA’s media coordinator Rudresh Shukla.

The move comes after senior UP Housing and Development Board officials visited the city in April and requested additional connectivity to the Hindon elevated road for residents in Vasundhara and Siddharth Vihar housing schemes.

The present 10.3km elevated road starts from near Raj Nagar Extension and goes signal-free to UP-Gate near the East Delhi border. In between, the elevated road has a ramp down from Kanawani in Indirapuram and a ramp at Vasundhara on the opposite side, which takes commuters to Raj Nagar Extension.

GDA officials said that these funds ( ₹193 crore) will not be directly invested by the authority.

“We have sent a list of infrastructure projects to the state government for probable funding from the Centre’s Sixteenth Finance Commission. The extension of the elevated road is also a part of the list. Once the funds get approval, the project will proceed ahead,” Shukla added.

The housing board has two major land chunks totalling about 80 acres in Vasundhara, and the officials intend the land to be taken up for group housing and commercial projects. A land chunk, of about 10 acres, is also earmarked to set up a satellite centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Hence, its officials requested the GDA to get a ramp off and a ramp on at the Hindon elevated road, so that settlers get a fast connectivity to Delhi, officials said.