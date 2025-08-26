Ghaziabad: 23 face Gangster Act and chargesheet in Noida police constable murder case

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have filed a chargesheet against 23 suspects, arrested in connection with the murder of a Noida police constable in Nahal village in May, and have also slapped provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, against all suspects, officials said. Police have filed the chargesheet under sections for attempted murder, murder, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, assault or criminal force without grave and sudden provocation, acts endangering human life and safety of others, criminal intimidation, and others of the BNS and also under the provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Act. (Sakib Ali/HT Archives)

On May 25 night, a Noida police team had arrived at Nahal village, Ghaziabad, to arrest a resident, Qadir, suspected to be behind a theft case in which a Verna car’s music system and ECM were stolen in Noida in early May, and its FIR was registered on May 21. The suspect has about 22 cases of theft and robbery, and has a crime record against his name.

During the raid, the team, mostly in plain clothes, suffered resistance from locals, and constable Saurabh Kumar suffered a gunshot injury to his head.

Ghaziabad police said that the gunshot made an entry and exit in the head and only one shot was fired at the scene of the crime.

“It is still not established who among the 23 suspects fired the gunshot. It was only a single shot that was fired at the crime scene. We could not get access to any CCTV footage at or near the scene of the crime, which could suggest who fired the shot. However, there were suspects who were arrested while in possession of firearms,” said DCP (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwary.

Officials said that they have filed a chargesheet in the court.

“The chargesheet has named 22 people from Nahal village and one from Dhabarsi village, and after filing the chargesheet, the suspects have been slapped with provisions of the Gangsters Act,” the DCP added.

